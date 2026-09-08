You should be more interesting.

Above all else, that’s what Montreal tells us. Toronto says we should be more important, and Vancouver that we should live better.

I’m borrowing a way of thinking about cities from Paul Graham, who co-founded the startup accelerator Y Combinator. In Cities and Ambition, he says New York tells you to be richer, Cambridge smarter, and Silicon Valley more powerful, by which he means able to affect the world. A friend who moved to Silicon Valley complained to him about the quality of the eavesdropping.

I laughed, remembering a conversation I overheard at Saint Frank, a coffee shop on Folsom Street in San Francisco. Two people beside me were talking passionately about the cost of running AI, and I honestly couldn’t tell whether they were on a date or one was pitching the other a business idea. Maybe it was both.

Whatever it was, I’m rooting for them.

In San Francisco, AI would be my first guess for the conversation at the next table. At university in Montreal, I never knew where a conversation would go, which was one of the things I loved most about the city. There were so many ways to be someone you’d want to get to know. Perhaps what we had in common was an interest in what made each other different.

Toronto, meanwhile, expects the world to pay attention. I like its confidence that it should be a place the world comes to do business. It hosted the first Canada Investment Summit in September 2026, which seemed fitting.

Vancouver likes to remind you how out of shape you are. “You really should be going for that 5 a.m. run,” it seems to say. I’ve only visited a handful of times, but knowing I could ski in the morning and paddleboard in the afternoon makes me less inclined to brag about my Saturday triathlon: coffee, a breakfast burrito, and a sweet treat.

These are my impressions as a proud Canadian who moved to Silicon Valley. You may hear something different.

In August 2026, the Prime Minister described Canada as “more unified, more determined, and more ambitious.” I’d like that ambition to become a lasting part of our culture.

If our cities can encourage such different ambitions, what should we encourage as a country?

For my part, I’d like more Canadians to develop technologies the world needs and build the companies behind them in Canada, creating good jobs here as they reach customers around the world. I’d also like Canadian businesses to use the best technology developed anywhere. As the Bank of Canada puts it, “Higher productivity helps keep prices down and wages up.”

Governments can fund research and influence where companies choose to build. But even when we have the resolve to go against the grain, it helps to have a few people who take our work seriously. It doesn’t have to be the whole city. Montreal can be a place where AI matters deeply without becoming a city where everyone talks about AI.

I suspect we underestimate our ability to shape culture because we encounter it after other people have done so much of the shaping. In Silicon Valley, building a technology company that changes the world has become a familiar ambition. Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Apple, and Google all came out of one stretch of Northern California. Any one would be an extraordinary company for a country to have produced. How did the region become capable of producing them, generation after generation?

Before anyone called it Silicon Valley, the Santa Clara Valley was the Valley of Heart’s Delight, and what it shipped far beyond California was apricots and prunes. Leland Stanford imagined the university he founded would help with that. “In the future we shall can this fruit and send it all over the globe in exchange for wealth,” he said.

In 1909, a Stanford graduate named Cyril Elwell set out to commercialize a wireless transmitter. The university’s president, David Starr Jordan, invested $500 of his own money in the venture that became Federal Telegraph, and members of the engineering faculty put in money too.

Local kids were building radios as well. Charles Litton built his first radio set at ten, and by his college years he had two 100-foot towers at his family’s home in Redwood City and could transmit as far as Australia. By the 1920s, a local radio club brought together farm boys, Stanford students, technicians, and retired executives. The game was to reach the most distant station you could, then show everyone else how you’d done it.

In 1929, William Eitel was driving a grocery wagon when he asked radio manufacturer Ralph Heintz for work. When Heintz asked about his qualifications, Eitel replied, “I’m a radio ham.”

“Well, that’s good enough,” Heintz said. Within months, Eitel was running the company’s tube department.

Vacuum tubes were used to generate and amplify radio signals. Heintz’s company, Heintz & Kaufman, developed its own transmitting tubes after large suppliers, including RCA, refused to sell to it. Litton, working at another radio company, helped choose the glass and obtain materials.

In 1934, during the Depression, Eitel and fellow radio enthusiast Jack McCullough left Heintz & Kaufman to start Eimac, making tubes for other amateurs. Heintz declined to sue, even after the pair offered one of his customers cheaper tubes. In an oral history forty years later, he still called them “good friends of mine.”

Stanford engineering professor Frederick Terman also sought Litton’s help in establishing a vacuum-tube research lab. Litton’s $1,000 grant funded an assistantship for David Packard. Packard and Bill Hewlett, both former students of Terman’s, went on to start Hewlett-Packard in 1939.

By 1939, Eimac’s tubes were being used in Navy radar tests, and during World War II its employees worked around the clock to produce thousands of tubes a day.

Defence and aerospace spending continued to support the region’s electronics industry after the war. Stanford began leasing land to technology companies through its industrial park, where businesses could work close to the university’s researchers.

Transistors could do much of the work of vacuum tubes in a far smaller device. In 1956, William Shockley, one of their inventors, opened a laboratory in Mountain View and recruited scientists and engineers from around the country. Within a year, a group unhappy with his management wanted to leave. They approached a New York investment firm hoping to find an employer who would hire them together.

Arthur Rock, an investment banker at the firm, suggested starting a company instead. Rock recalled working through a list of about 35 prospective corporate backers before someone suggested Sherman Fairchild, an inventor and industrialist who agreed to finance the venture. The eight employees who left Shockley to establish Fairchild Semiconductor became known as the “Traitorous Eight.”

They went looking for a better boss and ended up becoming their own.

Two of Fairchild’s founders, Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore, later left to start the chipmaker Intel. Other Fairchild employees started companies, too. So many businesses trace their origins to Fairchild that there’s an actual family tree.

By the 1970s, computer processors were small and inexpensive enough for hobbyists to build computers of their own. At the Homebrew Computer Club, enthusiasts gathered around card tables to compare designs and help one another with their projects. Steve Wozniak brought a computer he’d built, the Apple I, to show fellow enthusiasts. His friend Steve Jobs wanted to sell it. As they turned the computer into a business, Mike Markkula, a former marketing manager at Fairchild and Intel, invested and helped develop Apple’s business plan.

Other Fairchild alumni had established venture capital firms. Eugene Kleiner co-founded Kleiner Perkins, and Don Valentine founded Sequoia Capital. In 1999, those firms led a $25 million investment in Google, a company that had grown out of research at Stanford.

With each new technology, founders could turn to people nearby who had already made a business out of the last one. Those relationships survived moves between companies, and by the 1990s, executives were joking that “people can change jobs here without changing car pools.”

I can’t help but think back to those orchards. Apple probably wasn’t the fruit Leland Stanford had in mind.

So what does this all mean for Canada?

It took Silicon Valley more than a century to become what it is, with help from a world war, the defence budget, and a university next door. Canada can’t repeat that history, and I don’t think it needs to.

None of us can know with certainty which catalytic events lie ahead, or which technologies will offer the greatest opportunities. What we can know for certain, however, is that we’ll be better served if we help Canadians develop the knowledge and relationships to recognize those opportunities, and back and celebrate the people willing to pursue their wildest ideas.

Graham describes ideas as “one step upstream from economic power.” That’s one reason I’ve been encouraged by Canada’s effort to attract leading researchers: students come to study with them, and other researchers follow.

What began as Yoshua Bengio’s research lab at the University of Montreal in 1993 has grown into Mila, an AI research institute bringing together researchers from several universities. Founders in its startup program work alongside those researchers and other entrepreneurs, and Mila helps them recruit graduate students and find companies willing to test what they’re building.

Ted Livingston started the messaging company Kik while living in Velocity, a University of Waterloo residence. A $25,000 inheritance from his grandfather helped keep Kik going. When he was in a position to help other students, at just 23, he gave US$1 million through Velocity to fund $25,000 awards.

Student volunteers also launched Socratica, a community for projects ranging from engineering to art and poetry, and partnered with Velocity on a shared workspace. More than 2,500 students came to its 2025 symposium to celebrate what their peers had made.

Many of us in Silicon Valley are eager to help, too. Leaving Canada rarely means leaving Canada behind. At C100, where I serve on the board, we introduce founders building in Canada to experienced technology leaders who can help them grow.

If Not Sorry were a city, I’d want it to tell us we have a hand in shaping Canada’s future, and help us find one another. I hope you’ll join us, and I’d love to hear about a community whose work you admire.

Every person who can point to something they accomplished in Canada, and to the people who helped them do it, makes our country’s message a little more convincing:

You can do it here.