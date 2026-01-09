Illustration for Not Sorry.

Hello friends,

The first full week of January 2026 felt (to put it mildly) unsettled, between the capture of Nicolás Maduro and the military rhetoric surrounding Greenland.

On January 5, a Globe piece by Thomas Homer-Dixon and Adam Gordon drew attention for a simple reason: It articulated a fear many have been feeling but few have named.

The authors argue that under the newly unveiled “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, Washington no longer treats Canada as an “irrelevancy,” but as a strategic asset to be secured.

“With its oil, minerals and water, Canada is a vital resource hinterland in the U.S.’s part of the map.”

Homer-Dixon and Gordon conclude that if Canada wants to stay independent, we can no longer outsource our security or technology to foreign giants. We need homegrown systems.

I’m not a geopolitical expert. But I am a fan of builders.

So I went looking for the Canadians building those systems. Here are five companies.

On independence

“Canada is free and freedom is its nationality.” — Sir Wilfrid Laurier

A song for the moment

“Northwest Passage” — Stan Rogers (the Hamilton GOAT)

(1) North Vector Dynamics, Calgary, AB | Paul Ziadé, CEO

Counter-drone systems and hypersonic propulsion.

From Paul:

We’re not sorry for being a pure defence company. “Dual-use” is real, but it’s too often a euphemism used to soften or sanitize what is ultimately a serious responsibility. As nations take sovereignty more seriously, we must be unapologetic about the most fundamental enabler of that sovereignty: a strong, capable, and innovative domestic defence industry – and we’re proud to build it. The fastest way to help is to make introductions to defence founders in the US, Europe, Australia and other friendly countries who are building exciting technologies. We are always open to exploring interesting collaborations.

North Vector came out of stealth in May 2025. Three months later it had a four-year, $4.2M contract with DRDC, Canada’s defence research agency, for hypersonic propulsion.

(2) CCX Technologies, Ottawa, ON | Chris Bartlett, President

Secure networks for aircraft and defence.

CCX Technologies was founded in Ottawa in 2017. It builds hardware and software that sit on an aircraft and watch its internal network, the one connecting avionics (a plane’s flight electronics), communications and maintenance systems.

“We make cybersecurity software and hardware platforms that defend an aircraft’s onboard network against cyber-attacks,” Chris said.

Its AP-250, a box installed in line with the avionics, was certified on a Gulfstream V business jet, and its SystemX platform also runs on land and sea vehicles.

I love this story because it’s classic Canada: quiet, unglamorous, extremely important.

(3) Dominion Dynamics, Ottawa, ON | Eliot Pence, CEO

Sovereign Arctic surveillance.

Eliot Pence grew up in Victoria and led Anduril Industries’ international team from 2018 to 2022. He founded Dominion Dynamics in Ottawa in June 2025.

The company links off-the-shelf sensors on land, at sea, in the air and in space into one network, starting in the Arctic, where it plans a mesh network to detect vessels.

It announced $4M in pre-seed funding in October 2025 from Golden Ventures, Garage Capital, Afore Capital and Side Door Ventures, and a three-year partnership with the Arctic Training Centre in Whitehorse to test in extreme conditions.

From Eliot:

We’re not sorry for building a defence prime in Canada — and insisting that control, ownership, and IP matter. The Arctic is becoming a front line, and Canada can’t outsource its security to foreign primes forever. We believe this country can build and export defence platforms again, and we’re proving it by building for the hardest operating environment on earth. The fastest way to help is find builders who want to do the most meaningful work of their careers — engineers, product leaders, and operators who believe Canada should control the technologies that protect it. And help tell the story of what Canadian defence companies are actually building. Challenge the idea that the only path to scale is to sell early to a foreign acquirer.

(4) Cellula Robotics, Burnaby, BC | Eric Jackson, Founder and President

Long-range autonomous underwater robots.

Canada has the longest coastline in the world, and it’s hard to keep an eye on it.

If you’ve never thought about underwater robots (AUVs), you’re not alone. The simple problem is: the ocean doesn’t have outlets. When the robot runs out of power, the mission ends. And if the mission ends quickly, you’re usually paying for the expensive part: the ship and crew needed to launch it, keep tabs on it, and bring it home.

Cellula builds underwater robots designed to stay out for a long time. Their flagship, Guardian, is listed at up to 5,000 kilometres and about 38 days underwater on a hydrogen fuel cell. Basically Vancouver to Halifax, except underwater!

And that matters. If the robot can stay out for weeks, you don’t need a ship hovering nearby the entire time. More coastline and Arctic water covered, for a lot less money.

(5) Kraken Robotics, Mount Pearl, NL | Greg Reid, President and CEO

High-resolution subsea intelligence.

At the bottom of the ocean it’s dark and cold, and a camera is no use. So you “see” with sound (sonar).

Karl Kenny, a former Canadian Navy officer, founded Kraken in Newfoundland in 2012 to make synthetic aperture sonar small and cheap enough for underwater drones.

At REPMUS 2025, a naval exercise in Portugal with more than 30 nations, ten teams ran Kraken’s sonar, twice as many as the year before. It showed them mine-like objects and subsea cables 5 cm across.

Karl retired as CEO in December 2022 and died on February 11, 2025, at 64. “He was an incredible force that drove Kraken to success,” Greg said. Kraken has clients in more than 30 countries.

Have a great weekend everyone!

To winning,

Bryan

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