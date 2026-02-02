Not Sorry

Not Sorry

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annev
Feb 9

Amazing read! Loved the VC angle - Treating external capital as fuel to drive firm mission rather than becoming the mission itself.

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A Niche Experience's avatar
A Niche Experience
Feb 4

Awesome story. Incredible. Love it. The tenacity, the grit, the determination. Built a powerhouse from Missisauga. Kudos Mike and thanks for sharing this profile, what a great piece.

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