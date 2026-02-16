Illustration for Not Sorry.

In the month since Prime Minister Carney’s Davos address, I keep getting asked the same question: What’s different this time?

My answer: this time, we’re not sorry.

On February 15, 2026, I sat on my couch in San Francisco watching Team Canada beat France 10-2 in the Olympic preliminaries. For an hour, I listened to an American broadcast use words like masterclass and dominance. When Sidney Crosby became Canada’s leading scorer at Olympics with NHL players, the announcers called it like they saw it: world-class.

It felt right, and I felt proud.

I felt that same surge during Carney’s address at Davos. I was in a room with friends from New York, London, Paris, and Mumbai, and they all came up to me to say the same thing: “Wow, you must be proud to be Canadian right now.”

In those moments, the world sees us as we are.

Crosby was already that good before he stepped onto Olympic ice. The Olympics just showed everyone. The talent was always there. What changed was the platform.

I write cases at Stanford on some of the world’s best founders, and I’m trying to get more Canadian builders into that classroom.

The Patek Paradox

I often describe Canada as the Patek Philippe of nations. You have to hold a Patek to your ear to hear it.

In watchmaking, the “movement” is the mechanism inside the case that makes everything run. In a Patek Philippe it is so quiet you have to hold it to your ear.

Mike Wessinger spent two years trying to sell software to nursing homes before PointClickCare had a partner. “You go to somewhere where it’s a little less sexy and it doesn’t attract the hordes to get into it; there can be a great business in there,” he said.

“Connecting AI with large amounts of fresh data means we’re asking more from search than ever before,” Simon Eskildsen said. He co-founded turbopuffer in Ottawa, and Anthropic, Cursor, and Notion are customers.

A watch can afford to be a secret. A country can’t. If Canada stays quiet, it will largely attract and retain people who already know what it has to offer.

Creating Our Own Gravity

Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison calls San Francisco “the Schelling point for high-openness, smart, energetic, optimistic people.” He and his brother John grew up in Ireland and built Stripe in San Francisco.

In Silicon Valley, building a technology company that changes the world has become a familiar ambition. I suspect we underestimate our ability to shape culture because we encounter it after other people have done so much of the shaping.

Canada produces 5% of the world’s top AI researchers and holds 0.7% of global AI compute capacity, so a PhD in Waterloo looks south.

For my part, I’d like more Canadians to develop technologies the world needs and build the companies behind them in Canada, creating good jobs here as they reach customers around the world.

Governments can fund research and influence where companies choose to build. But even when we have the resolve to go against the grain, it helps to have a few people who take our work seriously.

Ted Livingston started the messaging company Kik while living in Velocity, a University of Waterloo residence. A $25,000 inheritance from his grandfather helped keep Kik going. When he was in a position to help other students, at just 23, he gave US$1 million through Velocity to fund $25,000 awards.

The Compounding Power of Storytelling

When Mike Wessinger’s story was published in Not Sorry earlier in 2026, founders wrote that they decided to incorporate in Canada because they saw a path to winning from home. One story can create hundreds of small shifts. As Charlie Munger said:

It opens like this: “A blizzard had shut down Highway 401, and Mike Wessinger was alone in his office in Mississauga, Ontario, with a radiator that couldn’t heat the room. He was twenty-seven and broke, and he had spent two years trying to sell software to nursing homes. Nobody else his age gave nursing homes a thought.”

“The first rule of compounding is to never interrupt it unnecessarily.”

Every person who can point to something they accomplished in Canada, and to the people who helped them do it, makes our country’s message a little more convincing:

You can do it here.

Estonia has 1.3 million people, and the world knows it for digital government.

The “Not Sorry” Strategy

Those are the stories I want Not Sorry to tell.

If Not Sorry were a city, I’d want it to tell us we have a hand in shaping Canada’s future, and help us find one another.

Murad Al-Katib built a multi-billion dollar lentil business from Saskatchewan. Neil Cawse built Geotab from Ontario, and Vitaly Pecherskiy built StackAdapt there too.

We have gold in the ground and gold in the grid. AI labs need a lot of electricity, and about 60% of Canada’s comes from hydro.

Many of us in Silicon Valley are eager to help, too. Leaving Canada rarely means leaving Canada behind. Michelle Zatlyn, who co-founded Cloudflare, grew up in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. About a fifth of the world’s websites run through her company. Garrett Camp (Uber) and Stewart Butterfield (Slack) are Canadian too.

Success looks like this: the best builder in Canada stays, and the best builder in Bangalore moves here.

To Winning

What’s different this time? We’re not sorry.

We’ve perfected the movement and now we’re building the stage. When we do, respect becomes gravity and the world will come here to build.

We are here. We are world-class. And we are not sorry.

To winning (together),

Bryan

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