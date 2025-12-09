Why Not Sorry

I write essays about business, technology and the communities that shape what we attempt. My reported profiles follow Canadians and people building in Canada through the decisions that shaped their companies and careers: what they chose, what went wrong, and what it cost.

I ask everyone I write about the same question: what are you not sorry for? The name is a nudge to say what you want to do and give it a serious try.

I’m Bryan Danielson, a Canadian living in Silicon Valley. In my day job, I write case studies at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, sitting down with entrepreneurs to understand the moments that made or nearly broke their companies—and them. Before that, I spent four years at McKinsey, doing something similar in rooms with fewer windows.

I also serve on C100’s board, helping founders building in Canada connect with experienced entrepreneurs and operators.

I started Not Sorry because I want to know more people who care about Canada’s future and want a hand in shaping it. I don’t yet know what we’ll do together, but I figure I can help us find each other.

Every essay and profile is free. Subscribe to receive new stories by email.

Start here

Swing for the Fences — The cloud software that won over small law firms, and the billion-dollar bet to own the law itself

The Long Way to a Billion — How Neil Cawse built Geotab from Oakville without venture capital

What Should Canada Tell You? — The ambitions we encourage in one another shape the country we become

You can also browse my published Stanford cases, read my interview with Be Giant, or find me on LinkedIn.

If you’re working on something I should know about, or you’d like to work together, write to hello@notsorryca.com.