“It’s harder to win a faceoff against someone that’s lower than you are, because they’re closer to where the puck is gonna land.”

— Kristin O’Neill

“LET’S GO!”

Kristin O’Neill read the text on a plane home from Hawaii and had no idea what it meant. It came from Micah Zandee-Hart, who had been her co-captain at Cornell University and was captain of the New York Sirens.

It was June 24, 2025, the night of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) draft, and Kristin played centre for the Montreal Victoire. Her Wi-Fi on the plane could send texts and nothing else. A Montreal teammate and a friend on another team had been telling her who was drafted and who was traded, and then their texts stopped. She figured the Wi-Fi had quit.

Another message came through from Zandee-Hart.

“You have no idea how happy I am to be your teammate again.”

Kristin hadn’t heard from anyone at either team.

“What’s happening, Micah?” she wrote. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Zandee-Hart didn’t know that Kristin was in the air, or that nobody had told her. Montreal had traded her to New York. Zandee-Hart apologized for being the one to break it.

It didn’t sink in until the wheels touched down in Montreal, where Kristin had played for two seasons. Canada would name its Olympic team in a little over six months. The last time it had named one, she was among the final three players cut.

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Quarters for the Gumball Machine

Kristin grew up in Oakville, Ontario, the youngest of four sisters who all played hockey. On Saturday mornings their parents packed four hockey bags into the trunk, shut it, and opened it again because somebody had forgotten a helmet. Then they got on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

“My family and I basically spent our weekends at arenas,” Kristin said. “It was tournaments, just back-to-back games. The volume was very high.”

She asked her parents for quarters for the gumball machines in the lobby. They stopped at Tim Hortons on the way to games and sang in the car. “I have such good memories of singing in the car with my parents,” she said. After the game it was Subway or Tim Hortons again, “all of those chains that we once thought were healthy.”

The four sisters all ran track and went to the same schools. At home the middle two bickered and the oldest led. “We did whatever she did,” Kristin said. “And I feel like I kind of just observed.”

She watched her sisters play for years before she played herself, and when she got on the ice her parents asked where it had come from. “I knew so much more already,” she said. “I’ve just been quietly watching them for years, so I was kind of just a step ahead.”

The family’s home videos showed her parents teaching the girls to ride a bike. “My parents are whispering behind the camera,” Kristin said, “saying the other girls never did.”

On school days, she said, it was “have practice before school, go to school, have cross-country or track practice, and then go to hockey practice and then find time to do your homework.”

“It was just on repeat every single day,” she said. “But again, I really loved it.”

Summers were for the family cottage, in a town where everyone played tennis, so she played tennis all summer. “An athlete before a hockey player is kind of what my family ingrained in my head,” she said.

In her teens hockey started making her decisions. The summers at the cottage ended. She turned down other sports, started training off the ice and became captain of the Stoney Creek Junior Sabres. She kept running track, and she told her mother she’d begun to think of it differently. “It’s helping my hockey,” she said. “It’s not just a sport I play.”

Kristin as captain of the Stoney Creek Junior Sabres (The Hamilton Spectator)

She was good enough at track to reach the Ontario championships, and she missed them to write the SAT, the exam she needed for Cornell. “In the moment, I was sad about it,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I would make that sacrifice again.”

A Broomstick and Two Cement Blocks

Kristin played 125 games for Cornell, in Ithaca, New York, and had 145 points, 81 of them goals. Twenty-one of her goals won the game and ten came short-handed, with Cornell a player down on a penalty. Both were school records.

Cornell made her a captain as a sophomore, alongside two seniors. She was the third player in the program’s history to get the letter that early. “A switch was flipped,” she said. “I really have to present myself professionally and look after my teammates.” She worried the older players would be jealous. “At first, I definitely felt a little out of place,” she said. She also took it to mean that the coaches and her teammates “see something in me that I might not even see in myself.”

Kristin at Cornell (Cornell University Athletics)

By March of her senior year Cornell was 28-2-3 and ranked first in the country. It was two days from the quarterfinal that would have sent it to the Frozen Four, the national semifinals. The players had been hearing about COVID-19 and hadn’t thought it was serious. Then the college basketball tournaments were cancelled, and they read on Twitter that theirs was too.

The coach called a meeting and told them the rumours were true. A practice was still on that day’s schedule, and the whole team went out and skated it. Nobody had to be talked into it. “It wasn’t a natural reaction,” Kristin said. “But we were kind of just like, we might as well. This is the last time we’re all gonna be on this ice together.”

A photo from that afternoon shows the players huddled at centre ice and their coach watching from a distance.

Cornell’s last practice, March 2020 (Courtesy of Kristin O’Neill)

Kristin stayed in Ithaca after the campus emptied and had to figure out how to keep training. She slid hollow cement building blocks onto the ends of a broomstick and bench-pressed it. “You could have just looked at it and been like, okay, I can’t train,” she said. “But I think if you set your mind to it, you’ll find a way around that.”

The broomstick and the cement blocks (Courtesy of Kristin O’Neill)

A Travel Team, Basically

Kristin graduated in 2020 with no professional league to join. The Canadian Women’s Hockey League had folded in 2019, while she was still at Cornell. Players formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), which practised in a few Canadian and American cities and travelled to play games while it looked for investors.

“It wasn’t really a real league,” Kristin said. “It was just like a travel team, basically.”

The pandemic meant less ice time, fewer games and no fans. “It was really scary at the time,” she said. She kept playing because she was in Canada’s national team program. “Some of my teammates and counterparts, they didn’t have that luxury, so a lot of them just stopped playing,” she said in 2026. “That was only five years ago, which is crazy.”

In the summer of 2021 she moved to Calgary with the players trying out for the 2022 Olympic team. In January 2022 she logged into a video call with the coaches and could read their faces before anyone spoke. She was one of the last three players cut. Canada won the gold medal in Beijing a month later.

200 Beats a Minute

The PWHL held its first draft in Toronto on September 18, 2023. Kristin sat with her parents among the other players waiting for their names, in a seat with a view of the teleprompter. The announcer said the first pick of the second round belonged to Montreal, and paused.

“I could see my name before they said it,” she said. “My heart just starts racing 200 beats a minute.”

She nudged her parents, and then the room heard it too. Montreal was where she had wanted to go.

She hugged her parents, walked to the stage and was led backstage to the cameras. “They ask you how you’re feeling, even though you haven’t had a minute to process your feelings,” she said. She shook hands with Montreal’s coach and general manager, then went back to her seat to wait with friends who hadn’t been picked yet.

Kristin at the PWHL draft, September 18, 2023 (CBC Sports)

Hardly Anyone Left

On April 20, 2024, Montreal played Toronto at the Bell Centre, the home of the Canadiens, in front of 21,105 people, the largest crowd that had ever watched a women’s hockey game.

“It wasn’t until we played at the Bell Centre that I felt the impact this league had on people already,” Kristin said. “Sold-out crowd, you couldn’t even hear yourself think.”

The Bell Centre, April 20, 2024

She looked up into the stands during the game. “There’s not just girls, but little boys too,” she said. “It’s just so normal for these kids now to be watching female hockey, which was so unusual for us, even me as a kid.”

Kristin was a centre, 5-foot-4, and at one point she had the best faceoff percentage in the league. Before each faceoff she tucked in the back of her jersey, spun her stick in her hand and got lower than the player across from her, which she put down partly to “my small stature.”

Montreal’s two longest games were both at Place Bell, its home rink in Laval. On May 11, 2024, it lost a playoff game to Boston in the third overtime. A year later to the day it beat Ottawa in the fourth overtime of the longest game the PWHL had played, five and a half hours after it started. Kristin scored Montreal’s first goal that afternoon and made the pass that ended it.

“The first year we lost that crazy long game. The second year we won,” she said. Of the crowd, she said, “Hardly anyone left.”

Family Playing for Business

Six weeks after the four-overtime game, Kristin was on the plane from Hawaii. New York had traded the forward Abby Roque to Montreal for her and the 28th pick in the draft.

The trade as it was announced on draft night (PWHL)

She spent the next days texting teammates, the old ones sad and the new ones excited. A couple of days later she spoke with Montreal’s coach and general manager.

“It definitely did hit me that you kind of have to look at it more of a business,” she said. All season the team had talked about being a family. “We are family,” she said, “but also we are family playing for business.”

The players had spent years asking for a league run like the men’s. “This is what we wanted,” Kristin said. “We wanted it to be professional like this.”

The trade came in the off-season. “I had four months to prepare myself instead of 24 hours like some people do mid-season,” she said. “I was very emotional at the time. But I love New York.”

The Sirens were a younger team, with players just out of college. In Montreal the veterans had shown Kristin how things were done, and in New York that job was hers.

6:00 P.M.

Team Canada’s coaches and general manager booked thirty video calls for Thursday, January 8, 2026, ten minutes each, one for every player still in the running for the Olympic team. Kristin’s was at 6 p.m.

She had a week to wait. “The week prior to this phone call felt like the longest week in my life,” she said.

That Thursday she went to practice with the Sirens and took her time afterward so she wouldn’t have to sit around until six. When the hour came she was at her dining table with her laptop open. Her partner, Ryan, was home, and she had sent him to the bedroom so he wouldn’t be watching her.

She logged in. “All their faces, they were all smiling, ear to ear,” she said. “So I kind of knew I’d made it before they even started speaking.”

Kori Cheverie, an assistant coach, said congratulations. “I think I kind of stopped listening after that,” Kristin said. Then Troy Ryan, the head coach, began to talk and his voice cracked. “Eventually everyone was crying,” she said. For about a minute nobody could say anything, which she found a bit comical to explain to her family afterward.

When the call ended she got Ryan and they hugged. Then she made the call she had pictured through every workout she hated, the one to her family.

“I think they were way more stressed than I was,” she said. “We stayed on the phone for like an hour, and we just kept on adding people.” The next day one of her sisters set up a second call for the extended family and her parents’ friends, “all the older people who really wanted to say something to me in person, which is very cute.”

Kristin at the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics, 2010 (Courtesy of Kristin O’Neill)

In 2010, when Kristin was eleven, she sat in the stands at the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada’s captain in 2026, played in those Games. “Poulin was making her Olympic debut,” Kristin said, “and I’ll be playing with her in Milan for her fifth Olympics.”

Kristin’s Not Sorry

From Kristin O’Neill

Kristin O’Neill headshot (Hockey Canada)

I’m not sorry for never giving up on my dreams.

I’ve been waiting years to get this phone call. I had an identical call four years ago, and I remember their blank faces so clearly. So to log into that call and then see them smiling, it was a very full-circle moment.

Three winning principles

01

Kindness.

Allowing others to feel heard and valued.

02

Courage.

I had the courage to say my big dreams out loud as a little kid and my support system never once questioned them.

03

Process oriented.

Being detail oriented in every aspect of my life and looking at things big picture has allowed me to have confidence in my preparation.

One thing to take away

Invest in women’s sports!!

On the days I lack confidence, I often refer to the rule of thirds.

The rule of thirds (Courtesy of Kristin O’Neill)

Lastly, I am so lucky to have been supported by people who have always believed in me. It takes a village to reach our dreams.

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