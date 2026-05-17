Not Sorry

Not Sorry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Wilcox's avatar
Peter Wilcox
May 23

This really reinforced how even if you have the best tech solution you also have to have the business agility to capitalize on a marketing moment. In this case the government ELD mandate. Innovation+ business and operations agility leads to customer velocity. Thanks for evangelizing the Geotab odyssey!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Danielson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture