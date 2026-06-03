Illustration for Not Sorry.

Our definition of ambition is not ambitious enough.

Ambition (noun): an ardent desire for rank, fame, or power. Merriam-Webster

By that definition, anyone who says “I want to build a billion-dollar company” is admitting to a vice. No wonder people with big goals keep quiet about them. I think that’s a mistake, because nobody can help you with a goal they’ve never heard.

After dozens of conversations for Not Sorry, this is the one I use:

Unapologetic ambition (noun): the pursuit of meaningful goals guided by principles you won’t compromise. Not Sorry

I asked the three people below what they are not sorry for and which principles guide them.

Neil Cawse • Geotab

By 2026 Geotab generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue and more than $125 million in operating profit, all of it reinvested in the company. It employed 3,500 people and served more than 100,000 customers on every continent, including Antarctica, and 6 million vehicles sent it more than 100 billion data points every day.

Neil had never raised venture capital. He owned roughly two-thirds of Geotab, and his brothers Clive and Alan and a few hundred employees owned the rest.

In 2022, the United States Postal Service asked for bids to put tracking devices in one of the largest civilian fleets in the world, more than 230,000 vehicles. The contract was worth up to $314 million over nine years. Geotab won it, and after a rival’s court challenge the Postal Service gave the contract to Geotab a second time.

His principles: Do the right thing for the long run. Check your ego at the door. Measure, reflect, and improve.

“I mean being honest and being a straight shooter, in a kind way,” Neil said.

Mike Wessinger • PointClickCare

A blizzard had shut down Highway 401, and Mike Wessinger was alone in his office in Mississauga, Ontario, with a radiator that couldn’t heat the room. He was twenty-seven and broke, and he had spent two years trying to sell software to nursing homes.

By 2026 PointClickCare took in almost $1 billion a year and employed more than 2,000 people. The thirty-day contract kept PointClickCare honest. “We were forced to do it because they could have left us at any time,” Mike said. In 2026 it still sold mostly month to month.

His principles: Lifestyle vs category killer is a decision. Don’t over index in fundraising. Develop a strong support network.

Years on, founders came to Mike complaining that customers liked their product and wouldn’t sign. He asked how long their contracts ran. “You’ll never get customers if you’re asking them to take all the risk,” he told them.

Kristin O’Neill • Team Canada and the New York Sirens

By March of Kristin’s senior year Cornell was 28-2-3 and ranked first in the country. It was two days from the quarterfinal that would have sent it to the Frozen Four, the national semifinals. The players had been hearing about COVID-19 and hadn’t thought it was serious. Then the college basketball tournaments were cancelled, and they read on Twitter that theirs was too.

Kristin stayed in Ithaca after the campus emptied and had to figure out how to keep training. She slid hollow cement building blocks onto the ends of a broomstick and bench-pressed it. “You could have just looked at it and been like, okay, I can’t train,” she said. “But I think if you set your mind to it, you’ll find a way around that.”

In February 2026 she scored short-handed to put Canada ahead in the Olympic final in Milan, which the United States won 2-1 in overtime.

Her principles: Kindness. Courage. Process oriented.

“I had the courage to say my big dreams out loud as a little kid,” she said, “and my support system never once questioned them.”

What Are You Not Sorry For?

Name what you want, know what guides you, and go pursue it without apology.