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Jack Newton and Clio: Swing for the Fences
The cloud software that won over small law firms, and the billion-dollar bet to own the law itself.
Sep 24
•
Bryan Danielson
8
1
1
What Should Canada Tell You?
The ambitions we encourage in one another shape the country we become
Sep 8
•
Bryan Danielson
12
4
July 2026
Ambition, in Their Own Words
Earlier conversations about what people want to build, what they won’t compromise and what they’ve learned
Jul 29
•
Bryan Danielson
2
My Stanford Case Studies
A running collection of the companies and decisions I’ve written about for Stanford GSB
Jul 29
•
Bryan Danielson
June 2026
Your Principles Should Make You More Ambitious
Knowing what you won’t compromise makes it easier to say what you want and let other people help you pursue it
Jun 3
•
Bryan Danielson
2
1
May 2026
Neil Cawse and Geotab: The Long Way to a Billion
The device under the dashboard that tells a company where all its trucks are, and the brothers from Johannesburg who built it in Oakville.
May 17
•
Bryan Danielson
8
1
1
March 2026
What If We Built It Here?
A guest essay by Ben Clayton on Float’s Rob Khazzam, the risk of waiting and the case for building in Canada
Mar 11
•
Ben Clayton
12
1
3
February 2026
Canada Can’t Afford to Be a Secret
What hockey and Silicon Valley reveal about making Canadian success visible, and giving ambitious people a reason to build here
Feb 16
•
Bryan Danielson
8
1
1
Mike Wessinger and PointClickCare: A Cottage or a Powerhouse
The software thirty thousand long-term care homes use to look after their residents, and the two brothers from Mississauga who built it.
Feb 2
•
Bryan Danielson
15
3
1
January 2026
Kristin O’Neill and Team Canada: The Call She’d Been Training For
From Oakville rinks to Team Canada’s Olympic hockey team.
Jan 15
•
Bryan Danielson
12
1
4
What Canada Can’t Afford to Outsource
From Arctic surveillance to underwater robots, five Canadian companies building the tools to protect our territory
Jan 9
•
Bryan Danielson
8
1
2
Stop Apologizing for Having a Point
What Glenn Kramon taught me about clarity, conviction and writing like a person
Jan 3
•
Bryan Danielson
17
5
3
© 2026 Bryan Danielson
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